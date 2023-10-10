Shifnal Indian restaurant claims top prize at national awards

Faz with the award

Shifnal Balti was named Regional Restaurant of the Year for the West Midlands at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

The awards, which took place at Hilton Park Lane in London, are considered the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK.

Shifnal Balti manager Faz Ali said he was overjoyed after scooping the top honour.

He said: "I was really shocked to win and was jumping up and down when the award was announced.

"I just couldn't believe it! I was screaming and think I made the whole crowd jump up and start clapping.

"I am just over the moon. It was just a fantastic night, glamorous, the full works. There was a really wonderful wow factor to it."

Mr Ali said the award was testament to his staff and customers.

"To bring it home to Shifnal, for the town, and for the locals who have supported me and the staff we have here, I am just so delighted.

"We were celebrating being shortlisted but to go on and win it too, it really is the icing on the cake.

"We have worked really hard to improve the business and, in the last eight or nine months, it has dramatically changed and has that feeling and buzz again.