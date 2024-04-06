Market town to get its first Domino's pizza takeaway

The fast food giant has said it has “ambitious targets” for new store openings and is focused on “achieving a record number each year”.

Last June, hundreds of pizza lovers descended to Lawley as Domino's opened a new store in the Telford & Wrekin town.

To mark the Lawley Square store opening, the branch gave away 1,000 free pizzas after handing out golden tickets in the town.

Next month, the pizza chain is also opening a new branch in Newport, at the site of former fish and chip shop, Zach's Plaice.