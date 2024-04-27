Veterans: Churchill needs you!

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

To mark when Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, Churchill Retirement Living in Bridgnorth is calling for local people, especially armed services veterans and their friends and family, to join them at Mortimer Lodge on Innage Lane next month,

The event on Tuesday, May 7 will see Churchill apartment owners to raise a glass and commemorate the 80th anniversary of this historic and decisive moment in the Second World War.

Visitors will enjoy a warm welcome, free refreshments, and an opportunity to share memories with like-minded people in the comfort of the development’s comfortable Owners’ Lounge.

Churchill’s Marketing Manager Bernadette Hennelly says: “Our D-Day commemoration event is the perfect opportunity for local people to come and mark the anniversary of this huge moment in our history.

“We’d love to welcome anyone with interesting memories to share about the war, whether they experienced it first-hand or have a family member who played a part, it’s a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy today. It’s also a chance to meet our Owners and our friendly team and learn about the freedom, security and independence that can be enjoyed in a new Churchill apartment. I’d encourage people to come and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere on offer here.”