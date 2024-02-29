Why a 'dragon' was seen running through fog alongside the Bridgnorth Bypass

Keen runner Dana Power, 67, has run numerous marathons as well the town's annual walk in fancy dress, including as 'Puff the Dragon'.

Despite suffering a heart attack in 2020, the 67-year-old continues to don the 15kg dragon outfit and raises thousands for charity.

He is running this year's Bridgnorth Walk for Severn Hospice and has been spotted training in his dragon costume around the town over the last few weeks..

This picture of Dana in full costume was snapped on Saturday by Ralph Walker as he walked along the Bridgnorth Bypass.

The 2024 Bridgnorth Walk and Marathon, which is organised by the town's Lions Club takes place on Monday, May 6. For entry details visit bridgnorthlions.org.uk/bridgnorth2024.