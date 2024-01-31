Gwyneth Paltrow's jeweller creates the bling for theatre group's performance of My Fair Lady

Bridgnorth Musical Theatre is bringing the popular musical comedy My Fair Lady to the town next month

The show is the company's first full-scale production since the pandemic.

Local jeweller Malcolm Morris aka “the ginger jeweller” has worked his magic to create dazzling jewellery for their upcoming production.

Malcolm, known for his exceptional craftsmanship, has previously crafted two tiaras for Gwyneth Paltrow in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love.

Now he's bringing his expertise to the local stage for Eliza Doolittle, which is being played by recruitment manager Laura Davies.

Laura said: "Eliza has always been a dream part for me and when Malcolm offered to make my jewellery for the embassy ball scene I was excited about what his creation would look like having seen many of his pieces.

"When he presented the jewellery and tiara to me last Sunday I not only felt like a princess but I looked like a princess, which is exactly how Eliza should feel, and will definitely contribute to my character arc from common flower girl to lady.

"I feel incredibly honoured to be wearing a tiara designed by a renowned maker of tiaras for celebrities.

"This is another example of the overwhelming community spirit this production has witnessed."

Malcolm, who is from the local area and is performing in the show, said: "This necklace has been a labour of love, and I'm delighted for Laura to wear it when she takes to the stage as Eliza in a few weeks time."

He has has also crafted a tiara for Laura's daughter, Bella. The two have become 'fashion buddies' with Bella aspiring to be a fashion journalist.

Malcolm said: "I couldn't make one for Laura and not make one for my fashion buddy too."

Performances of My Fair Lady by the Bridgnorth Musical Theatre take place from February 13 to 17.

Tickets are available from Bridgnorth Leisure Centre at £17.50.