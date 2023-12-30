River threatens to burst its banks in Bridgnorth as warning issued

In Bridgnorth, water levels had exceeded normal levels by Saturday morning and were approaching the four metre mark when "property flooding is possible".

A flood warning for the town was issued on Saturday morning and the Environment Agency is predicting water levels will not peak until Sunday morning.

However, there were already signs that the River Severn was at capacity in the town, as several low lying areas were underwater by 11am on Saturday. Benches, school playgrounds and car parks along the river in Low Town were submerged.

A flood warning has been issued in Bridgnorth

The Environment Agency was also warning residents in Severnside to expect flooding.

A spokesperson said: "River levels are rising at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected. We expect flooding to affect properties on Severnside.

"Further rainfall is forecast and we expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and be prepared to activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers."

Flooding in Bridgnorth

Further flood warnings for the River Severn were issued for Hampton Loade and Highley; Ironbridge and Jackfield; as well as Quatford on Saturday morning.

Flood warnings for the Showground and Quarry in Shrewsbury and River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley were issued earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, flood defences have been put up in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge by the Environment Agency following the impact of the rain brought by Storm Gerrit.

The Met Office has forecast "very heavy rain" arriving from the west across Shropshire during Saturday afternoon.