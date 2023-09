'Light at end of the tunnel' as next phase of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway repairs gets go-ahead

Work is set to soon start to fix a wall to get the beleaguered Bridgnorth Cliff Railway back on track after agreement has been reached following a row about documentation.

Dr Tippping at the Cliff Railway The town's funicular train was closed on health and safety grounds back in December after council contractors uncovered a damaged retaining wall.