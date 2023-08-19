Motorist 'unlikely to have been able to stop crash which killed Bridgnorth woman, 92' - inquest

Barbara Gwilt died in September 2021

Emergency crews including an air ambulance helicopter rushed to Bridgnorth when Barbara Gwilt was hit by the vehicle, driven by Richard Beaman.

An off-duty paramedic was one of the first on the scene of the collision in Whitburn Street. Medics tried to save her but, despite briefly regaining consciousness, Mrs Gwilt died at the scene.

A collision investigation was carried out, and Mr Beaman was charged with causing death by careless driving.

However, the case was later dropped, with the Crown Prosecution Service offering no evidence due to the "unlikely prospect of conviction".

And evidence given at Mrs Gwilt's inquest by collision investigators said that Mr Beaman "would not have had enough time" to react and prevent the crash. A lawyer representing Mr Beaman was listening in to the hearing.

Mrs Gwilt's inquest at Shropshire Coroner's Court, Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told she was born in Beckbury, Shropshire, was a retired shop assistant and lived in Cricket Meadow, Bridgnorth.

Evidence from an eyewitness on the fateful day, September 10, 2021, was read out at the hearing. The witness said he and his partner were in the town centre and about 30ft away from Mrs Gwilt when they saw her raise her hand while looking in the direction of the Land Rover. He said she made it about half-way across the road before she was hit and thrown into the air.

An off-duty paramedic quickly arrived on the scene as well as other emergency services. The witness said Mr Beaman got out of his car and said "something along the lines of 'she came out of nowhere'". There were no other vehicles around.

In documentary evidence from Mr Beaman read out in court, he said he knew Mrs Gwilt and her son Clive. He added that he had been driving since he was 17 and considered himself a "good" driver.

He said the first he saw of Mrs Gwilt was when she was 3ft away from his car, noticing her purse. He said she appeared "hunched over". Mr Beaman stayed at the scene after the collision.

Collision investigators checked the vehicle, which had no defects which could have contributed to the crash. They also concluded after seeing CCTV and carrying out a reconstruction that its is "unlikely" that the driver would have been able to react and prevent a collision.