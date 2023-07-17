Case against Shropshire businessman accused of killing 92 year old Bridgnorth woman collapses

Barbara Gwilt died in September 2021

Richard Beaman, 56, of Church Street, Broseley, had denied causing the death by careless driving of Barbara Gwilt, 92.

Mrs Gwilt died in Old Smithfield in Bridgnorth after being hit by Mr Beaman's silver Land Rover Defender on September 10, 2021.

But on the first day of his trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, prosecutor, Sophia Murray KC said that after speaking to expert witnesses there was "little realistic possibility of bringing a successful prosecution in this case".

She added that because of that, the Crown Prosecution Servuce was going to offer no evidence against Mr Beaman.

Judge Anthony Lowe said he had "enormous sympathy" for the family of Mrs Gwilt but added: "When somebody dies you want somebody to be accountable but this is not what criminal law is about.