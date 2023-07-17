Case against Shropshire businessman accused of killing 92 year old Bridgnorth woman collapses

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

The prosecution in the case of a Shropshire businessman accused of killing a 92-year-old Bridgnorth woman through careless driving has offered no evidence.

Barbara Gwilt died in September 2021
Barbara Gwilt died in September 2021

Richard Beaman, 56, of Church Street, Broseley, had denied causing the death by careless driving of Barbara Gwilt, 92.

Mrs Gwilt died in Old Smithfield in Bridgnorth after being hit by Mr Beaman's silver Land Rover Defender on September 10, 2021.

But on the first day of his trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, prosecutor, Sophia Murray KC said that after speaking to expert witnesses there was "little realistic possibility of bringing a successful prosecution in this case".

She added that because of that, the Crown Prosecution Servuce was going to offer no evidence against Mr Beaman.

Judge Anthony Lowe said he had "enormous sympathy" for the family of Mrs Gwilt but added: "When somebody dies you want somebody to be accountable but this is not what criminal law is about.

"That doesn't meant to say there is enormous sympathy for the family following this terrible situation."

Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News