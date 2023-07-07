Music and arts festival to return 'in style' after last year's scaled-down event

The Gulls are performing this year

The Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival returns to the market town from August 24 to 28 with dozens of bands, arts events and other activities taking over the market town over four days.

The festival comes after last year's event was scaled down while the UK was returning to normality following the Covid crisis.

Now organisers of the free, family event say the festival will "return in style" with more bands, bigger acts and lots more activities.

Emmy award winning artist Mark Willott performing at a Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival.

Organiser Westley Bone said: "2019 was our last big festival. And while we returned last year the event was scaled back as we were still coming out of Covid and this event is 100 per cent volunteer-run so we depend on sponsorship from local businesses and it was very tricky last year.

"But this year, we are coming back in style. We have so much going on over the four days. We have events going in in Bridgnorth Library such as a poetry readings and kids activities. We also have a projectionist workshop at the cinema.

"Then on the Saturday we're taking over the Castle Gardens where we have an acoustic stage and Shakespeare performances."

Edgar Davies rugby ground hosted a live rock concert as part of previous Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival

He added that over the weekend of the festival there will be around 15 bands on the High Street stage on Sunday and the Quayside stage on bank holiday Monday.

"The High Street will be closed and we have managed to get a great headline act, The Gulls, who are coming over from Ireland, which is a great coup for us.

"At the Quayside Stage we have local singer-songwriter Macy O, who is currently working on her first album, as well as popular drum workshop with Ronnie Prudence.

The children's festival is part of the Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival

"And it is not just the bands on the main stages that will be performing at the festival. There are around 50 booked to play in all the pubs over the festival so it will be a whole town event."

The festival is being put on through sponsorship from local businesses as well as a grant from Bridgnorth Town Council, but there are still opportunities for people to get involved.

The New Ruffians from Wolverhampton performing in The Falcon as part of the Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival

"We still have some sponsorship packages available," added Westley.