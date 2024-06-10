Swimmer, 20, who died after being two hours in sea of Welsh coast is named

A major search involving lifeboats and coastguard helicopters had been launched at Barmouth, Gwynedd, last month for 20-year-old restaurant worker Mohamad Alkadour, of Trevor Street, Wrexham.

An inquest was opened at Caernarfon on Mr Alkadour.

Coroner Kate Robertson said Mr Alkadour and a friend had been swimming in the sea. “Some waves have come across him with some force which has caused him to be taken underneath the water,” the coroner said.

CPR was started when he was found after about two hours and Mr Alkadour had been flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd at Bangor where he died on May 27. The provisional cause of death was drowning.

“Given the unnatural nature of the cause of death an inquest is required,” the coroner explained.

The inquest was adjourned.

Barmouth has been the scene of a number of tragedies in the sea.