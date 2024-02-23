Jury sees weapons used to bludgeon and hack DPD driver to death

On the fifth day of the trial of five men accused of the murder of Aurman Singh the court heard from crime scene investigators who recovered an array of weapons.

The 23-year-old DPD driver of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died after he was attacked in in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill at around 1pm on Monday, August 21 last year.

The prosecution allege that eight men, travelling in two cars, used used a variety of weapons to murder Mr Singh after being tipped off by an "inside man" who worked at the same delivery depot.

On Friday, giving evidence to the jury at Stafford Crown Court, scenes of crime officers at West Mercia Police explained how many of the items used in the attack were quickly recovered.

Crime scene investigator Evangeline Hicks told the jury that she had examined the scene at Berwick Avenue two hours after the attack had taken place and she had recovered the head of a golf club.

The golf shaft to the golf club was also located further down the street, she told the court.

She added that a knife was also later recovered from Berwick Avenue the following day after officers used a "magnet on a string" to retrieve it from a drain.

The jury was then shown an axe that had been found wrapped in a hoodie in a wheelie bin in a Tipton cul-de-sac near to where four members of the gang were arrested.

Other weapons shown to the court had been recovered by police officers dumped in Hubert Way, Shrewsbury, and they included a wooden stave, a metal bar, a hockey stick and a shovel, which were dumbed alongside some items of clothing and a pair of white workman’s gloves.

Crime scene investigator Seb Hipkins then explained to the jury how he had examined the grey Audi seized by police after the gang had dumped it in Park Lane West in Dudley Port shortly before they were run down by police dogs and arrested.

He told the court that he had found a cricket bat in the car, along with three mobile phones. A blood stain was also found on the arm rest.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, all deny murder.

Four other men: Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh, are still wanted by police in connection with the murder.

The trial continues.