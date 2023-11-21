A search for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris was launched in the early hours by police after the boys were reported missing on Sunday.

The alarm was raised after the boys did not return home from an overnight camping trip to Snowdonia.

Earlier today police announced officers searching for the boys found a silver Ford Fiesta they had been believed to have travelled in, and have now confirmed that four bodies were found in the vehicle.

On Tuesday morning a member of the public reported a vehicle that appeared to have left the A4085 at Garreg. Police say the car was found on its roof and partially submerged in water.

A statement by North Wales Police said: "Sadly, we can confirm four bodies have been recovered from a car which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog."

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

Police near the scene earlier today

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted. We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”

PA graphic of the area. Source: North Wales Police

Jevon, Harvey, Wilf and Hugo, who were A-Level students at Shrewsbury College, are thought to have been in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd for a camping trip.

A police cordon was set up on the A4085, a small winding country road, between Garreg and Pont Aberglaslyn, and the road closed. Two Wales Ambulance Service vehicles were seen driving through the cordon early on Tuesday afternoon.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called on Tuesday at approximately 10.08am to reports of an incident near the A4085 between Nantmor and Tan-Lan.

"We sent an operations manager, two emergency ambulances and two Cymru high acuity response units to the scene where we were supported by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service in two Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopters."

Investigations are still ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road.

A statement from Shrewsbury Colleges Group had earlier said: "The college's immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenagers missing in North Wales.

"We can confirm that all four of the teenagers are students at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and are studying A-Levels with the college.

"This is a very worrying time, and we all want them to be found safe and well."

Superintendent Llewelyn thanked emergency services, volunteer searches and members of the public, and appealed for privacy for the families of the boys "at this desperate time".