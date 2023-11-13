Welsh superstar Sir Tom Jones pressed his button and turned his chair around as Callum Doignie, 28, was singing in the ITV1 show on Saturday.

Callum, who was supported by his family at the auditions, will now be coached by Sir Tom in the next stage of the contest to find a new breakthrough singing superstar.

Callum, writing on his Callum Doignie Music Facebook page, said: "I'm overwhelmed with the positive comments and messages I’ve had from everyone. I will thank each and everyone of you. I’m so glad I can say I’m TEAM TOM.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind words. It means the world to me! So glad you enjoyed the audition.

"TEAM SIR TOM!!!!!"

Pictured: Callum Doignie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs. Photo: ITV

Callum, who was on the show because one of his brothers put his application form in, only started singing on building sites a few years ago. That fact surprised the celebrity judges Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am.

Sir Tom told a delighted Callum that he had been waiting for his new team member to trip up but did not hear him do that. He was praised for having a good voice and being "a nice guy".

Callum Doignie on The Voice. Photo: ITV

He is well-known in Telford where he performed at a local Full Monty show and wowed the audience. He said he has been performing at karaoke.

The programme introduced him and his brothers on a building project, with Callum belting out the notes. He said being a singer would be his dream.

The Voice UK is back for its 12th series on ITV1, ITVX and STV and Saturday's show was episode two in the new series.

Much-loved television presenter Emma Willis is the host and presided over all of the action.