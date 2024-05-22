Teacher struck off after 'inappropriate' contact with pupil

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mr Kamran Mohammed, 39, worked at West Bromwich Collegiate Academy as the head of physical education between the years of 2009 and 2022.

A teaching tribunal heard he attempted to deliberately instigate contact with a pupil who is known as Pupil A, following and messaging him on various social media profiles including Instagram, as well as giving him gifts of chocolate and insoles.

The tribunal was told that he made a series of inappropriate comments to the boy, including that he 'meant a lot to him', calling him 'my guy' and saying that he 'did not want to lose touch with him'.

The tribunal also heard that Mr Mohammed said 'you're family to me, always have been', and that he was 'always here if you if you ever need anything', also offering to buy the student a birthday present.

Pupil A told the tribunal that he didn't know how to respond to the messages, saying that 'he felt a bit weird' because Mr Mohammed was his teacher and so it was inappropriate.

Mr Mohammed also made reference to a photo of Pupil A, saying that they [Pupil A] 'looked good' and also sent a picture of the stadium to him saying 'just like watching you run'.

The tribunal also heard about how Mr Mohammed had attempted to conceal his communications with the pupil, encouraging him to save his personal number under a different name.

The matter was reported to the police in August 2022. In September, Mr Mohammed was told not to attend work while the investigation took place. He was officially suspended from his position at the school in October 2022 and dismissed in January 2023.

During the academy's investigation into the matter, the then 35-year-old denied that he had sent Instagram messages to Pupil A, even though he had written and sent the messages.

The tribunal said the attempt at hiding the truth showed a lack of integrity and/or was dishonest.

The panel subsequently found Mr Mohammed guilty of unacceptable professional behaviour which might bring the profession into disrepute.

The tribunal also said that he had shown limited insight or remorse, despite his attempts to apologise, saying that he 'regretted his actions'.

A spokesperson for West Bromwich Collegiate Academy, said: "Mr Mohammed’s employment was terminated by the Academy in January 2023, prior to this he had not been in the Academy since July 2022.

"The Academy followed all appropriate HR and safeguarding processes in this case and continues to prioritise the safety and well-being of our young people."

The indefinite ban means that Mr Mohammed will not be allowed to teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.