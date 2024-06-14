Two teenagers, 13 and 17, due in court charged with murdering 15-year-old Isaac Brown

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 13-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Smethwick, are charged with murdering the teenager in New Square on April 7.

Both defendants cannot be publicly identified due to being aged under 18.

Isaac Brown.

They are expected to appear before Judge Michael Chambers KC at Wolverhampton Crown Court this afternoon.

Tributes poured in for Isaac who was fatally stabbed at New Square, at around about 9.15pm on April 7.

He died shortly afterwards despite attempts by emergency crews to save him.

In a tribute his family said: “Isaac was a wonderful, loving, kind, happy, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help.

"We are unable to understand what has happened.We just want him back and this not to have happened.”

An online collection set up towards covering the cost of his funeral has so far raised £7,500 with the help of 294 donors.

To contribute visit website gofundme.com/f/to-raise-money-for-the-tragic-passing-of-isaac-brown