Salvation Army 'saddened' by pile of rubbish dumped near donation bins at West Bromwich centre

Rubbish bags, cardboard boxes, children's toys and dozens of pairs of shoes were among the items left recently next to the donation bins by The Salvation Army centre in Dudley Street.

Photos were posted on social media showing the extent of the littering, which has now been cleared.

A spokeswoman for The Salvation Army said clothing bank collectors "often" have to step in and offer a helping hand to volunteers at the site when fly-tipping happens.

She said the situation is "saddening" and "disheartening" for those who dedicate their time to the Christian-led charity, which offers support for those living with issues such as homelessness, poverty and addiction.

A statement read: "We have a really dedicated team of staff and volunteers who love their job, they love their community and they try their hardest to help raise funds for our charity.