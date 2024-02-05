More pop-up clinics open in Sandwell after measles cases found in borough

Following the large outbreak of measles across the West Midlands, cases are now being spotted in Sandwell, with residents being advised to check their MMR vaccination status, and if needed, get a free vaccination.

Councillor Syeda Khatun, Sandwell Council's Cabinet Member for Public Health and Communities, said:

"Measles is a potentially fatal but preventable disease, so it is concerning the number of cases has increased recently in Sandwell and the surrounding area.

"Please make sure you and your loved ones, young or old, have had the double dose of the MMR Vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine protect you for life and the NHS offers it for free. For those who haven't had a vaccination, I urge you to make this a priority."

Those that are encouraged to get the vaccine are people who have not yet received it, or have only had one dose.

Every parent is sent a letter by their GP when their child becomes one years old inviting the child for their first MMR vaccine. The second dose is given when they reach three years and four months.

The UK Health Security Agency has reported that, during the outbreak, children who have had both vaccinations have experienced no cases of measles.

Early symptoms include a runny nose, sneezing, a cough, high temperature and sore, red, watery eyes. A rash usually appears on the face and behind the ears a few days after the cold-like symptoms, before it spreads to the rest of the body.

As many as 1 in 20 children who catch measles can end up developing pneumonia with 1 in every 1,000 children dying from complications involving their respiratory system or neurological problems. Pregnant women who contract measles can increase their risk of premature births and stillbirths too.

Most people can easily check their vaccination records by checking their child’s Red Book or contacting their GP.

Pop-up clinics have been set up, aimed at all eligible children as well as adults up to the age of 25, who are due their vaccine or have missed a dose:

Appointments must be booked before attending the clinic (to ensure they are carrying enough vaccine on the day) by calling on 0121 592 1110.

Saturday, February 10, 9am-3pm – West Bromwich Central Family Hub, Off Claypit Lane, West Bromwich, B70 9EZ

Tuesday, February 13, 9am-3pm – Tesco Cradley Health, Fox Oak Street, Cradley Health, B64 5DF

Thursday, February 15, 9am-3pm – Tesco West Bromwich, 46 New Square, West Bromwich, B70 7PR

Councillor Khatun added: "Anyone who has any questions about getting the MMR vaccine or a measles vaccine should contact their GP to try and help reduce the spread of this very contagious, potentially lethal, virus around our communities."

More information about measles and the MMR vaccine can be found at www.blackcountry.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/health-advice/measles.