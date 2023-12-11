Plans to build community centre in West Bromwich is rejected over lack of on-site parking

The plan to turn the empty garage in Sams Lane, West Bromwich, into a new community centre was rejected by Sandwell Council over a lack of detail about car parking.

The planning application by Jaimal Bhandal contained no information about where up to 70 people visiting the potential community centre would park.

Sams Lane, where the community centre would have been built, is a narrow road and covered with double yellow lines.

The adjoining Spon Lane also has strict parking restrictions and many of the surrounding residential streets also have double yellow lines.

An artist's impression of the proposed 70-seat community centre in Sams Lane, West Bromwich. Picture: David Gravila Architecture

Drawings included with the applications show how the former garage would have been converted into a new community centre with a stage, space for around 70 seats, a disabled toilet, a kitchen and a meeting room across two floors.

Planners at Sandwell Council said that because there was no information in the planning application that showed how up to 70 people could be accommodated at the new community centre, they could not support the work.

A metal shutter at the front of the building would have been replaced with a new glass entrance and a new roof would also have been installed.

The brick building would have been covered in white render with a new slate roof, according to the application.

A statement included with the application said: “The current building is in a state of need of reparations, maintenance and alterations. The site is quite constrained with access only via Sams Lane. Other possible access would be made through other adjoining premises which is not ideal.

“It is evident that previously the building was used as a garage for motor vehicles due to the shape, language, layout and arrangement of the building with door shutters at the rear and front of the property.

“With these constraints in mind, it is indeed a challenge to re-purpose the building into a community centre but the constraints create an opportunity to propose a unique style and approach to the design.”