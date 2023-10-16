Two women seriously injured after car 'reverses into pub entrance' in West Bromwich

The incident occurred outside The Dovecote Pub in Hill Top, West Bromwich. Photo: Google.

The incident occurred outside The Dovecote Pub in Hill Top at around 12.50pm on Sunday, with the pub claiming that two regular customers were injured when a customer's car crashed into the entrance of the pub.

An air ambulance descended on the scene alongside land ambulances, and the two patients were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

Staff posted the following statement on their Facebook page yesterday: "Today we have had a very unfortunate accident at our pub. A customer’s car has reverse crashed into our entrance, not only causing slight damage but also injuring two of our regulars as well.

"As the health of our customers are our top priority, we have had to be closed for the rest of today.

"We send our deep concern to the relatives and close companions to these two customers, and our thanks to all emergency services and all the customers and staff for being understanding of this situation and helping and supporting us with everything happening.

"Again, we apologise for such inconveniences and hope for the recovery of those two customers."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at around 12.50pm yesterday to reports of a road traffic collision on a car park off Hill Top in West Bromwich.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, an air ambulance critical care car from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews discovered a car and two female pedestrians had been involved in a collision.

"Both patients were treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being taken via land ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment."