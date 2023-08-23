Blind Dave to trek 84 miles along Hadrian's Wall in latest charity endeavour

Blind Dave Heeley will trek along Hadrian's Wall in two weeks' time. Photo: The Albion Foundation.

The 65-year-old from West Bromwich has become notorious for attempting gruelling physical challenges to raise money for an array of worthy causes.

Mr Heeley is best known for becoming the first blind person in the world to have completed seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.

And last year, he cycled 800 miles from Colditz to West Bromwich in his 'Escape from Colditz' challenge.

After accomplishing these staggering feats, Blind Dave is now taking on Hadrian's Wall alongside team members Tony and Richard, and Jonathan Ward from The Albion Foundation.

The team will tackle the World Heritage Site, starting in Wallsend in the east, before trekking 135km over five days to Bowness in the west.

So far, the endeavour has raised £20,545 for The Albion Foundation, the official charity partner of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

Blind Dave with his OBE. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC. Blind Dave at home with wife Debbie and his OBE medal. Blind Dave carried the Olympic baton ahead of the 2012 London Olympics. Blind Dave became the first blind person in the world to have completed seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. Photographer: Ian Powell.

Dave said: "It's brilliant to be taking part in another fundraising challenge with The Albion Foundation, helping to raise money for a brilliant cause.

"After undergoing a knee replacement earlier in the year, this challenge is a great opportunity to test it out and push myself.

"I'd also like to place on record my gratitude to Pertemps Network, Bache Group and CPC Civils for their support."

Representing The Albion Foundation on the challenge will be Jonathan Ward - head of partnerships, events & communications for the foundation.

Jonathan said: "The Albion Foundation are delighted to come together with Team Blind Dave to take on the Hadrian's Wall trek.

"It's set to be a tough challenge, but one we'll look to embrace as we raise important funds for The Albion Foundation."

The team will trek along the famous Roman Empire frontier from September 2 - September 7.