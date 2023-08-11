Man taken to hospital with 'potentially life-threatening injuries' after medical incident in West Bromwich street

A man was taken to hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries" after a medical incident near to a former Wetherspoons pub in West Bromwich.

The incident took place on St Michael Street. Photo: Google
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to an address on St Michael Street at around 8.20pm on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found a man with life-threatening injuries who was later conveyed to hospital.

The incident took place near to The Billiard Hall, a former Wetherspoons pub, which recently reopened under new owners.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to a medical incident at an address on St Michaels Street in West Bromwich at around 8.20pm last night.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found one male patient with potentially life-threatening injuries.

"Ambulance crews provided advanced trauma care before he was taken to University Hospital Birmingham for further treatment."

