Man taken to hospital with 'potentially life-threatening injuries' after medical incident in West Bromwich street

The incident took place on St Michael Street. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to an address on St Michael Street at around 8.20pm on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found a man with life-threatening injuries who was later conveyed to hospital.

The incident took place near to The Billiard Hall, a former Wetherspoons pub, which recently reopened under new owners.

