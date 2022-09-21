Three women affected by fumes from workshop in Carters Green

Carters Green

West Midlands Fire Service and Ambulance Service attended the scene in West Bromwich this afternoon (Wednesday).

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of three staff working in a chemist complaining of difficulty in breathing. An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

"The three staff were assessed at the scene but were found to have normal observations and were discharged."

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "At 1.10pm on Wednesday we responded to Carters Green, West Bromwich.

"Two fire engines and one of our 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicles attended, with the first arriving two minutes after being mobilised."

The spokesman added: "It appears that fumes from a first-floor workshop had affected three women in a separate pharmacy below. They were checked over at the scene by the ambulance service.

"Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to ventilate the premises."

Traffic was diverted away from Carters Green during the incident. National Express West Midlands diverted bus services due to the incident.