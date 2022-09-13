Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Delays on busy road as roadworks continue

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished:

Roadworks on a busy section of road in Sandwell have been causing delays to traffic.

Traffic and delays have been reported on Old Meeting Street heading towards the West Bromwich Expressway. Photo: Google Street Map
Traffic and delays have been reported on Old Meeting Street heading towards the West Bromwich Expressway. Photo: Google Street Map

Delays have been seen in all directions heading by the West Bromwich Expressway on the outskirts of the town, with long queues being seen on Old Meeting Street and heading into the Albion Roundabout.

National Express West Midlands have also announced that there are delays to bus services heading along both roads, with the 44 and 47 buses particular affected.

The service has advised travellers on the road to allow more time for travel as the works continue.

A spokesman for NX West Midlands said: "Due to works on the West Bromwich Expressway, we are seeing delays on Old Meeting Street.

"This is causing some delays to the 44 and 47.

"Please allow more time to travel."

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News