Delays on busy road as roadworks continue

Traffic and delays have been reported on Old Meeting Street heading towards the West Bromwich Expressway. Photo: Google Street Map

Delays have been seen in all directions heading by the West Bromwich Expressway on the outskirts of the town, with long queues being seen on Old Meeting Street and heading into the Albion Roundabout.

National Express West Midlands have also announced that there are delays to bus services heading along both roads, with the 44 and 47 buses particular affected.

The service has advised travellers on the road to allow more time for travel as the works continue.

A spokesman for NX West Midlands said: "Due to works on the West Bromwich Expressway, we are seeing delays on Old Meeting Street.

"This is causing some delays to the 44 and 47.