Road closed by huge West Bromwich fire reopened - but drivers urged to stay away

The fire at Kelvin Way in West Bromwich. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Fire crews have been working through the night on Kelvin Way, the site of a massive fire that saw black smoke pour into the sky and disrupt roads and trains across the Black Country.

The fire began at a recycling centre in West Bromwich shortly after 2pm on Friday, with 100 firefighters dispatched over the course of the afternoon.

Drone photo of the fire on Kelvin Way in West Bromwich. Photo credit: Adam Foley

Some 30 tonnes of compacted, baled cardboard at a recycling centre was on fire, resulting in black smoke pouring from the site which could be seen from as far afield as Birmingham, Telford and even Worcester.

Traffic on nearby roads was delayed due to the volume of the smoke, and trains were cancelled between Tame Bridge Parkway and Walsall on Friday evening.

But that disruption should now be put to an end as the fire service has confirmed the road is reopened.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We can confirm that Kelvin Way has now re-opened.

"We anticipate our hose will contain to be laid across the road for the remainder of today so are urging people to use other routes where possible."