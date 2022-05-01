Notification Settings

West Bromwich grass fire believed to be arson

By Eleanor LawsonWest BromwichPublished:

A large grass fire which started in West Bromwich on Saturday evening is believed to be arson.

The grass fire off Rydding Lane. Photo: West Bromwich Fire Station.
Firefighters were called to Rydding Lane and Gordon Avenue in Hateley Heath at 6.07pm where a grassy area around Mill Pool was alight.

Three crews were sent to deal with the blaze, and the 10 firefighters found the dry reed beds next to the pond alight.

An area of 1,500 square metres was blazing but a large proportion was inaccessible due to deep mud.

Crews remained on site and extinguished the fire with a hose reel, leaving the reeds to burn out.

The fire was completely extinguished just after 8pm.

West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Police both believe the fire was started deliberately.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

