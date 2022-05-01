West Bromwich grass fire believed to be arson

The grass fire off Rydding Lane. Photo: West Bromwich Fire Station.

Firefighters were called to Rydding Lane and Gordon Avenue in Hateley Heath at 6.07pm where a grassy area around Mill Pool was alight.

Three crews were sent to deal with the blaze, and the 10 firefighters found the dry reed beds next to the pond alight.

An area of 1,500 square metres was blazing but a large proportion was inaccessible due to deep mud.

The grass fire off Rydding Lane. Photo: West Bromwich Fire Station.

Crews remained on site and extinguished the fire with a hose reel, leaving the reeds to burn out.

The fire was completely extinguished just after 8pm.