West Bromwich landlords urged to check if they need licence in new HMO scheme

Landlords may need to apply for a licence under the new scheme

Under the Additional Licensing Scheme, properties where three or four people live and share amenities such as kitchens and bathrooms are classed as a small House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

Landlords who rent such properties in and around the High Street and town centre areas of West Bromwich are being asked to register for a licence in advance of the scheme getting underway.

The cost of a five-year licence will be £893.35, paid in two stages with discounts of up to £155 available for landlords who are members of accredited landlord schemes.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell’s cabinet member for quality housing, said: “We want to improve housing conditions and make sure that landlords are providing good quality, safe HMOs.

“While we know that many landlords already do this, there are still too many properties that are poorly managed and are in unsafe and unsatisfactory conditions.

“We will work with landlords to see that their property is up to standard and ensure it is safe to live in for tenants, and that all the licensing conditions and management regulations are followed.”

The introduction of the scheme follows an extensive 12-week consultation which took place from January to April 2020.

Large Houses in Multiple Occupation – where five or more people live – already require landlords to apply for a mandatory licence from the council.

Landlords who come under the new scheme will be able to make applications for licences from April onwards with the scheme being legally enforced from July 1.