Charity campaigner who lost three family members in Tunisia terror attack receives MBE

Smile for Joel founder Suzy Richards from Wednesbury was at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to receive an MBE for services to people bereaved by homicide from the Princess Royal.

The award marks more than eight years of work for Suzy with the fundraising charity, set up in honour of her father Charles, brother Adrian and son Joel, who were killed in the Tunisia terror attacks in 2015.

A total of 30 Britons were among 39 who died in the attack in the resort of Port El Kantaoui near Sousse on June 26, 2015.

Suzy Richards said the award was bittersweet as she wished that Patrick Evans, Joel Richards, and Adrian Evans, who all died in the attack in 2015, were still here

Suzy and her son Owen, who survived the attack, set up the charity to support and help shattered and broken families who have been victims of traumatic bereavement, giving direct support to families who desperately need it.

She said the award was lovely, but said she would have loved to have had those family members she'd lost there.

She said: "The award is bittersweet as it's lovely and I really feel very honoured, but I wish the lads were here, my dad, my brother and Joel, and things were different, but they're not, sadly.

"Owen was there with me, so that's lovely and I'm sharing the award with him as he deserves this award as much as I do."

The MBE, which was awarded to her in the King’s birthday honours list last year, is the latest award and acknowledgement of the work Suzy Richards has done to help raise awareness of the support available for victims of homicide and terror incidents.

Suzy Richard set up the charity Smile For Joel in memory of her son Joel (middle)

She has also been a Queens Baton Bearer with Owen ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, as well as being named as a Community Champion for King Charles' coronation.

She said she had no idea she had been nominated and said it was a very emotional occasion when she got the letter.

She said: "It was a complete shock when I found out last summer as I had a letter come through the post and I didn't even know I'd been nominated or anything like that.

"It was just a complete shock and a lovely surprise and I got very emotional as well.

"A lot of people asked me what my dad would have thought and what Joel would have thought and I think they'd have been over the moon and so proud of me, so it's something I dedicate to them."

Ms Richards received her award alongside broadcaster Davina McCall, fashion designer Roksanda Illincic and photographer Nicholas Knight and with her son Owen in attendance.

Suzy Richards said she shared the award with her son Owen, who has worked alongside his mother for the charity

He told the Press Assocation he was incredibly proud of his mum and described her as inspiring and fantastic.

He said: “It was an incredibly proud moment for me today to watch mum. I see all the work that she does back at home for the charity, late nights, packing teddy bears, packing wristbands, planning events, the stress.

“It’s so heartwarming to see that recognition go here, all the way to Buckingham Palace.

“My mum is inspiring and fantastic and she really deserves this.”