Fears one of the most recognisable historic churches in the Black Country is on the verge of closing

The landmark St Bartholomew's Church, Wednesbury, no longer has father and this week its church hall told community groups, including the Brownies, they could no longer meet there.

The Anglican church has also stopped taking bookings for weddings or baptisms, however, weddings already booked will take place.

There has been a church on the site since 1088, then a Medieval church was the centre of the community and Victorians built the splendour of the current building which is one of the most familiar sights in the Black Country.

Sitting on top of Church Hill, St Bartholomew's has some of finest stained glass windows in the region, historic Medieval furnishings and is part of the Diocese of Lichfield.

Reverend Mark Danks left the church in December and has not been replaced forcing services to be cancelled and members of the congregation leading Sunday services.