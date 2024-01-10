Man who damaged Porsches, Audi and Mazda in 'spree' attack walks free from court

Dyar Khatab, of no fixed abode, admitted it was him that damaged the cars in a spree in Wednesbury on October 3 of 2022.

His attacks on the four vehicles "caused considerable damage" and "distress" to their three owners. The cars he damaged that day included two Porsches belonging to Mark Pearson, an Audi belonging to Robert Whitehouse and a Mazda belonging to Paul Shuttleworth.

Khatab, who is 26, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing criminal damage to the vehicles and was sentenced at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 4.

He also admitted a count of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress, and a count of racially or religiously aggravated harassment, all also in Wednesbury on October 3 of 2022.

The court also heard that Khatab's failure to attend court hearings in the intervening year and three months had contributed to "significant delays" to the case.

On Thursday for the criminal damage he was handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He must work with the probation service in that 12-month period and complete up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

For the threats he was ordered to pay £150 and for the harassment he was handed a conditional discharge for 12 months.

The court's record of the sentencing said: "The defendant committed a spree of offences, causing considerable damage and distress. The defendant failed to attend court hearings contributing to significant delay and disruption."