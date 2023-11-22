Residents being consulted on Wednesbury conservation area

Conservation Areas are areas of specific architectural and historical interest deemed worthy of preservation or enhancement.

Wednesbury Market Place was first designated as a Conservation Area in 1980, due to the high quality of its Victorian and Edwardian architecture and an extension of this Conservation Area is being proposed to preserve more of these buildings.

The suggested expansion would cover areas of Spring Head, Upper High Street and the former Gaumont Cinema.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “We have been working closely with Historic England to preserve the historical and architectural character of Wednesbury’s town centre and we are keen to get the opinions of our residents.

"This consultation is a fantastic opportunity for those who live and work in Wednesbury to have a say on the future of their town.

“Wednesbury has a long and illustrious history as an industrial powerhouse – through initiatives such as this, we can preserve this history for future generations.”

To identify the architectural and historic nature of the area, a draft Conservation Area Appraisal and a management plan have been produced.

These documents provide guidance to enhance the area’s special features, as well as ensuring that any future developments will not detract from Wednesbury’s unique character.

Residents and local business owners can have their say on the proposal online at consultationhub.sandwell.gov.uk where the draft appraisal and management Plan can also be found.

Alternatively, hard copies of these documents are available at Wednesbury Library and Wednesbury Town Hall, with the consultation closing on Tuesday, December 19.

The consultation is funded by Historic England in partnership with Sandwell Council and is part of a wider initiative to conserve the town’s heritage, the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ).

The project has already funded the restoration of Wednesbury’s Grade II listed clock tower and improvements to the town's street scene, as well as the relocation of the outdoor market back to its traditional location at Market Place.

For more information on the High Street Heritage Action Zone, go to the Regenerating Sandwell website at regeneratingsandwell.co.uk/sandwell_projects/wednesbury-high-street-heritage-action-zone