Man charged after handguns found at address in Wednesbury

Police seized the weapons from an address in Wednesbury

Officers discovered the weapons at an address in Charlotte Road on July 14.

Donovan McEwan, 39, has since been charged with two accounts of possession of a handgun and possession of ammunition.

The man has also been charged with a separate offence of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fire of violence.

He was remanded by police in custody and is set to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on August 14.

It comes as part of Operation Target, which has been launched by West Midlands Police to crack down on serious and organise crime offences, including drug dealing, burglary, cyber crime and fraud.