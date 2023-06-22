Fire chief promises fundraising weekend to support missing firefighter's loved ones

Iain Hughes had been training for two years. Credit: Instagram @hughesyswims

Mr Hughes was reported missing on Tuesday after attempting to swim the English Channel to raise money for three major charities. Sadly, the search was called off on Wednesday.

In the video, released by the West Midlands Fire Service, deputy chief fire officer Simon Barry spoke words of solidarity and support for Iain's family, friends and colleagues, and promised to do everything they could to help the firefighter's cause.

PLEASE SHARE.



We have have received countless messages of support following the disappearance, in the English Channel, of Crew Manager Iain Hughes.



Thank you.



Iain today exceeded his fundraising target. If you can, please help to take it even higher. https://t.co/TAKAZeW5wu pic.twitter.com/c7asSC8FDr — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 22, 2023

The fire chief promised a weekend of events across the service to help Iain meet and exceed his JustGiving target, with money going towards the British Heart Foundation, The Fire Fighters Charity and the Midland Air Ambulance Charity.

Following reports of the disappearance of the 42-year-old father-of-two, an enormous push helped smash Iain's initial goal of £21,000, already raising over £23k.