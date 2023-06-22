Fire chief promises fundraising weekend to support missing firefighter's loved ones

By Daniel WaltonWednesburyPublished: Comments

West Midlands Fire Service's deputy chief has released a video in support of the family and friends of missing firefighter Iain Hughes.

Iain Hughes had been training for two years. Credit: Instagram @hughesyswims
Iain Hughes had been training for two years. Credit: Instagram @hughesyswims

Mr Hughes was reported missing on Tuesday after attempting to swim the English Channel to raise money for three major charities. Sadly, the search was called off on Wednesday.

In the video, released by the West Midlands Fire Service, deputy chief fire officer Simon Barry spoke words of solidarity and support for Iain's family, friends and colleagues, and promised to do everything they could to help the firefighter's cause.

The fire chief promised a weekend of events across the service to help Iain meet and exceed his JustGiving target, with money going towards the British Heart Foundation, The Fire Fighters Charity and the Midland Air Ambulance Charity.

Following reports of the disappearance of the 42-year-old father-of-two, an enormous push helped smash Iain's initial goal of £21,000, already raising over £23k.

Anyone looking to donate to Iain's cause, or for more information on the chosen charities, can visit the Justgiving website justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hughesyswimstheenglishchannel.

Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News