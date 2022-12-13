Notification Settings

First crown court appearance for murder accused after Jack Lowe stabbing near Ikea

WednesburyPublished:

A man has appeared in crown court charged with murder following the stabbing of a teenager near Ikea in Wednesbury.

Jack Lowe
Jack Lowe, aged 18, was stabbed to death on parkland off Cook Street, Darlaston, on Wednesday evening.

Despite extensive efforts by paramedics, Mr Lowe died at the scene.

Three teenagers were arrested shortly after the incident took place, with 18-year-old Brandon Price being charged with murder.

Price, of Mellish Road, Walsall, appeared via video link at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to enter a plea to the charge at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 10.

During the hearing, the court was told that police are looking to make a further arrest in connection with the incident in the coming days.

