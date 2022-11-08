New consultation starts on plans for Wednesbury's Friar Park urban village

The draft masterplan proposes around 630 high-quality, new homes on the land

The second phase of a consultation around a new housing site on brownfield land in Wednesbury has been launched to help shape the masterplan for the site.

Sandwell Council is working with West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) to bring forward a long-standing, allocated housing site in Wednesbury, now referred to as Friar Park Urban Village.

The regeneration scheme will transform the 27-hectare (67 acre) site, most of which is underused and contaminated, into a community asset which should benefit both new and existing residents.

Initial proposals were first put to the public in 2021 and their feedback proved invaluable to the development of the plans and, since then, significant work has been undertaken in drawing up a draft masterplan.

The plan sets out how the site could provide much-needed, new homes alongside new high-quality, green spaces and facilities that respond to the local community’s needs and expectations.

The draft masterplan proposes around 630 high-quality, new homes, to complement and integrate with the existing community, with at least 25 per cent being classed as affordable/social housing.

Phase 2 of the consultation launched on Monday and runs for six weeks, with feedback given helping to shape the final masterplan and the vision for future development of the urban village.

Councillor Mike Bird, the WMCA’s portfolio holder for housing and land and leader of Walsall Council, said: “This is one of the biggest redevelopment sites in the region, but it has sat empty for more than 30 years with no developer willing to take it on.

“Yet, by working closely with Sandwell Council and by using the money we have secured from Government for the WMCA’s nationally-leading, ‘brownfield first’ regeneration programme, we have been able to finally unlock this site to provide new homes and jobs for local people and reduce pressure to build in the green belt.

“The public gave us some valuable feedback when we put the initial plans to them last year and their feedback helped shape this draft masterplan.

"But we are determined that the final scheme meets all the needs and aspirations of the local community and I would urge everyone with an interest to have their say in this latest consultation.”

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council cabinet Member for Regeneration & Growth, said: “This joint venture project with West Midlands Combined Authority is an important opportunity to regenerate a contaminated brownfield site and deliver much-needed new homes and wider improvements for people in Friar Park.

“Our draft masterplan sets out exciting proposals in response to calls by local residents and businesses, who have told us they would like to see new investment in the area.

"The proposed redevelopment will deliver hundreds of high-quality homes, at least a quarter of which will be affordable, new accessible open spaces and improved community facilities, and create a positive environment to attract new residents into the area.”

The draft masterplan offers a landscape-led vision to create high-quality, green spaces throughout, including more than 1,000 (net) new trees, nature areas and other open spaces that include measures to safeguard biodiversity.

As part of the Phase 2 consultation, the public are invited to attend drop-in public information events to view the proposals and speak to experts about the project.

The events will be held at the Friar Park Millennium Centre in Wednesbury on November 25 from 12pm to 4pm and on November 26 from 10am to 2pm.