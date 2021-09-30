Reopening date confirmed for Wednesbury Lidl

Lidl in Friar Park, Wednesbury

The shop on Friar Park Road will reopen its doors on Thursday, October 14.

It comes as part of the company's £1.3 billion investment in its expansion across Great Britain in 2020 and 2021.

As part of the work, the entrance lobby has been improved and new lighting has been installed.

It has also been updated to incorporate the ‘Get Fresh’ initiative, which aims to increase the range of fresh products, fruit and vegetables available to customers in-store.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Iain Ross, said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding whilst we have carried out these improvement works at our store in Wednesbury.