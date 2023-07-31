Air ambulance descends on Tipton as man found with serious injuries

Ambulance crews found a man with serious injuries at Tame Road in Tipton. Photo: Google.

Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford arrived at the scene on Tame Road after reports of a seriously injured man at 3.22pm.

The patient was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical incident on Tame Road in Tipton at 3.22pm yesterday (Sunday).

"An ambulance arrived in seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

"On arrival, crews found a man with serious injuries and provided treatment at the scene before he was conveyed by land ambulance to hospital for further treatment."