Air ambulance descends on Tipton as man found with serious injuries

By Eleanor LawsonTiptonPublished:

An air ambulance was rushed to a residential street in Tipton yesterday after a man sustained serious injuries.

Ambulance crews found a man with serious injuries at Tame Road in Tipton. Photo: Google.
Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford arrived at the scene on Tame Road after reports of a seriously injured man at 3.22pm.

The patient was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical incident on Tame Road in Tipton at 3.22pm yesterday (Sunday).

"An ambulance arrived in seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

"On arrival, crews found a man with serious injuries and provided treatment at the scene before he was conveyed by land ambulance to hospital for further treatment."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

