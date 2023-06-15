Cheers! Tipton pub's beer festival attracts visitors from all over the country

The Rising Sun Pub is hosting its annual beer festival. Pictured is landlord Malcolm Roberts, and regular at the pub who travels all the way from Preston, Mark Bearton.

The Rising Sun, in Tipton, kicked off the proceedings on Thursday, with 19 traditional ales, 24 gins, and five types of cider for guests to try.

Running until Sunday, the festival is also hosting live entertainment, with Brooke Singer performing on Friday night, the Status Quo tribute band Just Doin' It on Saturday night, and the Kick the Fridge band on Sunday night.

Julie Poole-Roberts, whose husband Malcolm Roberts is the landlord of the pub, said: "I haven't got a clue why but we have a lot of people travel to come to our festivals.

"People who are into real ale want to try ones they haven't had before. We try and have lots of one-off ales so I think that's why people travel for us, because they've not been able to get those ales in their area."

Mark Bearton travelled all the way from Preston for the pub's festival and is a regular whenever he is in the area.

Mark said: "I come down to the West Midlands a lot and when I do I always try to go to The Rising Sun, after discovering it six or seven years ago. It's a friendly Black Country pub serving proper real ale."

Sharing his love of the area, Mark added: "The Black Country is generally a very friendly area with very very good ale.