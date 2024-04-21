Express & Star
26 of the best pub gardens in the Black Country and beyond according to Express & Star readers

As the days – very slowly – get warmer, there's only one thing on the mind.

The Bird in Hand, Stafford.

To the town centre watering holes to the old country pubs a little further afield, there is no shortage of brilliant pubs in the region.

Especially those where you can bask in the sunshine with a nice, cold pint.

Here are the best pub gardens in Wolverhampton, the Black Country, Staffordshire and nearby to enjoy a drink in the sun, according to our readers.

  • The Oakley Arms, Kiddemore Green Road, Brewood

  • Dog & Partridge, High Street, Wednesfield

  • The Castle Inn, Park Lane, Kidderminster

  • The Red Lion, Amos Lane, Wolverhampton

  • The Windmill, Coronation Road, Wednesbury

  • The Gough Arms, Jowetts Lane, West Bromwich

  • The Nickelodeon, Bentleybridge Way, Wednesfield

  • The Moreton Arms, Fordhouses, Wolverhampton

  • The Lesters Arms, Kiddemore Green Road, Brewood

  • The Robin Hood, The Crescent, Willenhall

  • The Feathers Inn, Beacon Street, Lichfield

  • The Station at Codsall, Chapel Lane, Codsall

  • The Old Castle, W Castle Street, Bridgnorth

  • The Barley Mow, Pennwood Lane, Penn

  • Round Oak Inn, Ounsdale Road, Wombourne

  • The Queensway, Gauden Road, Stourbridge

  • The Greyhound, Greyhound Lane, Lower Penn

  • The Combermere Arms, Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton

  • The Bird in Hand, Victoria Square, Stafford

  • The Vine Inn, Lyde Green, Halesowen

  • Duke of York, Greenhill, Lichfield

  • The Swan, Coltham Road, Willenhall

  • Bassa Villa, Cartway, Bridgnorth

  • The Crown, High Street, Pattingham

  • Horse & Jockey, Market St, Penkridge

  • The New Inn, High Street, Wordsley

