26 of the best pub gardens in the Black Country and beyond according to Express & Star readers
As the days – very slowly – get warmer, there's only one thing on the mind.
To the town centre watering holes to the old country pubs a little further afield, there is no shortage of brilliant pubs in the region.
Especially those where you can bask in the sunshine with a nice, cold pint.
Here are the best pub gardens in Wolverhampton, the Black Country, Staffordshire and nearby to enjoy a drink in the sun, according to our readers.
The Oakley Arms, Kiddemore Green Road, Brewood
Dog & Partridge, High Street, Wednesfield
The Castle Inn, Park Lane, Kidderminster
The Red Lion, Amos Lane, Wolverhampton
The Windmill, Coronation Road, Wednesbury
The Gough Arms, Jowetts Lane, West Bromwich
The Nickelodeon, Bentleybridge Way, Wednesfield
The Moreton Arms, Fordhouses, Wolverhampton
The Lesters Arms, Kiddemore Green Road, Brewood
The Robin Hood, The Crescent, Willenhall
The Feathers Inn, Beacon Street, Lichfield
The Station at Codsall, Chapel Lane, Codsall
The Old Castle, W Castle Street, Bridgnorth
The Barley Mow, Pennwood Lane, Penn
Round Oak Inn, Ounsdale Road, Wombourne
The Queensway, Gauden Road, Stourbridge
The Greyhound, Greyhound Lane, Lower Penn
The Combermere Arms, Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton
The Bird in Hand, Victoria Square, Stafford
The Vine Inn, Lyde Green, Halesowen
Duke of York, Greenhill, Lichfield
The Swan, Coltham Road, Willenhall
Bassa Villa, Cartway, Bridgnorth
The Crown, High Street, Pattingham
Horse & Jockey, Market St, Penkridge
The New Inn, High Street, Wordsley