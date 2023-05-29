Tipton singing sensation Amy Lou is in Britain's Got Talent semi-final tonight

Amy Lou wowed the audience and judges on the hit ITV show. Image: ITV

Amy Lou captured the hearts of the nation when she wowed judges whilst singing pregnant in the qualifiers but now will be singing live on ITV.

The mum, who gave birth hours after her auditioned aired in April, is being cheered on by her boss Nicki Price and the rest of Tipton.

Nicki, who owns tanning shop JuicyTubes, is holding a watch party at Tipton Sports Academy.

She said: "Amy is in the Britain's Got Talent semi-final tonight (Monday) so we’re having a viewing party at Tipton Sports Academy with family and friends.

"We have got everything crossed she makes the final. It feels like the whole of Tipton is cheering her on, so many people are talking about how amazing she has done already."

She added: "The whole community has rallied round and people have donated flags bunting and balloons for the party, it has had to be ticket only because how many people wanted to come.

"People have also donated raffle prizes so we’re doing a raffle in memory of Amy's uncle with the money going to MacMillan Cancer Nurses. We’ve also had a signed football donated from WBA so think we’re going to auction that off as well."

She added: "The whole nation has seen what the whole of Tipton knows already that she is a real star, somehow I don't think she will be a tanning shop receptionist for long after Britain's Got Talent.

Amy Lou, 34, was 30 weeks pregnant with daughter Aida when she belted out Beyonce's hit song Listen in January.

The former University of Wolverhampton student already had a four year old son and has been singing around the pubs and social clubs of Sandwell for several years.

Earlier this month she surprised the residents of a care home when she popped in to sing for an old fan, Vera Hesson, on her 89th birthday.

Nicki said: "Amy Lou would do anything for anyone and she really cheered up my nan and the residents of her care home when she sang for them.

"She will be singing live in the semi-finals but we are all behind her."