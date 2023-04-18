Notification Settings

Tributes paid to loving father from Tipton who died in Staffordshire motorbike crash

By Eleanor LawsonTiptonPublished:

The family of a Tipton motorcyclist who died following a collision in Staffordshire have paid tribute to the "loving and hardworking" 64-year-old.

Peter Worton from Tipton died in a motorcycle crash.
Peter Worton from Tipton died in a motorcycle crash.

Staffordshire Police were called shortly after 4pm on Sunday, April 9. to reports of a collision involving two motorcycles on Uttoxeter Road, Heatley, near Abbots Bromley.

Sadly, Peter Worton from Tipton, died at the scene.

His family have issued the following tribute: “A loving and hardworking husband, father, father-in-law and loved by so many friends.”

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone who may have any relevant dashcam footage prior to the collision to get in touch.

Please email ciu@staffordshire.police.uk quoting incident number 466 of 9 April.

