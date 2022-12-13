DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/12/2022 - Karate Kid Albie Larwood 8 from Dudley has recently won some Karate Awards. Full details to come..

Eight-year-old Albie Larwood, from Tipton, was handed eight medals and a trophy after competing in the Welsh Karate League. Albie also placed second in the Under Eight competition overall, beating off opponents from all over the UK.

The junior green belt has been practising karate for just over two years, competing across different competitions, and working his way to green belt, which is given for intermediate skills and to signify growth.

Julie Larwood, Albie's grandmother, spoke about his karate abilities and his fight against asthma.

Albie Larwood

"He is amazing, he had to go six times altogether to take part in the different categories," she said.

"He came second in the league, and second for the grand championship trophy, which is amazing, we are so proud. He does suffer from severe asthma, which takes it out of him, but he never lets it hold him back."

Albie chose to fight through the breathing issues to take home the trophy, where he also walked away with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals for his abilities.

Billie Larwood, Albie's mom, said: "He has no fear at all bless him, he just gets up there and does it. He is normally quite shy but when he is up there is so confident.

"I want to say thank you to his sensei Sofie and Maz, and just to his nan too for always supporting him. Me and his dad are so super proud of him."