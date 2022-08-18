Sandwell woman in the running for inspiring women awards

Rupinder Sandhu

Rupinder Sandhu, the curriculum manager for visual arts at Sandwell College, is a finalist in the SheInspires Awards for both the Rising Star and Culture Champion awards.

She was also a finalist for the 2022 Asian Women of Achievement Award for her dedication and hard work in the arts.

Rupinder said: "I’m absolutely delighted to be a finalist and recognised for the contribution I am making within the creative industries and education sectors to upskill our young people and provide them with opportunities and experiences to flourish within the working industry.

“The competition is very strong this year with some amazing women shortlisted. I was grateful for the original nomination but if I won it would be wonderful and allow me to build on my work by being a role model for South Asian women within my community.

“I want to show the importance of the creative industry within society and educate young people to follow their passions and take the stigma away of studying a creative subject.

“I want to encourage more young women to aspire to becoming independent and empowered leaders for our society.”

Awards founder Gulnaz Brennan said: “The quality of the nominations has been outstanding. Every year it gets better.

“Opening the awards internationally offers a special way of recognising truly amazing women from around the world.

“With over 2000 nominations in 17 categories, it was incredibly challenging to draw up the shortlist.”