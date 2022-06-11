Notification Settings

Family of 22-year-old biker killed in crash pay tribute to 'funny character'

TiptonPublished:

The devastated family of a 22-year-old motorbike rider killed in a collision have paid tribute to the “funny character who lit up the room”.

St Mark's Road in Tipton. Photo: Google
Ashley Kerr suffered fatal injuries in the crash with a car on St Mark's Road, Tipton, at around 4.10pm on May 22 this year.

His heartbroken family described him as 'such a funny character' who had lots of friends and was always smiling.

They added: "You were known for your beautiful smile, you lit up a room when you walked in it.

"You will forever be in our hearts and you'll always be missed."

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

Inspector Steve Radford from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our specialist officers are continuing to support Ashley's family at this awful time.

“We have spoken with a number of witnesses, but anyone further who does have information, or dash cam footage, should get in touch with us please."

Contact collision investigators on FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk or via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting log 2451 of May 22.

Tipton
Sandwell
