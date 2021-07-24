You can now try a Scabby Hoss pie at Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory

With a 'Scabby Oss' pie, head chef Jonathan Scott, at Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory, Tipton

Staff decided they had to mark Black Country Month and the Tipton venue hosted a competition for people to come up with a pie name and suitable filling.

The winner was Tracy PostIn who chose the name Scabby Hoss for her pie which is filled with steak, onion and garlic, in a horseradish and mustard gravy.

For winning the competition she was treated to a free meal at the Tipton venue.

The culinary delights have gone on sale at Mad O'Rourkes and customers will be able to get a taste of the Black Country and the Scabby Hoss pies until Saturday.

Head chef Jonathan Smith, aged 29, from Dudley,said: "People in the Black Country often say they are so hungry they could eat a scabby hoss.

"We ran the competition to coincide with Black Country Month aimed at celebrating what the area has to offer.

"People from the area will know the saying and we thought that they would be amused by the name.

"The pie has proved very popular and Tracy said that she had really enjoyed the experience.

"It has proved so popular that we are considering including it more often on the menu as a Pie of the Week.

"We usually have about nine or ten different pies on offer and often choose to include a Pie of the Week when there is a strong feedback from the customers on a certain dish.,"

Jonathan, who has been the head chef for three of the four-and-a-half years he has worked at the eatery, has a team of six working with him in the kitchen.