Roads closed following crash in Smethwick as motorists face delays

The A457 Tollhouse Way in Smethwick has been closed both ways between Telford Way and High Street, leading to traffic chaos for morning commuters.

The incident has led to heavy congestion in the area, with Rolfe Street also closed.

West Midlands Roads announced the closure on Twitter, they wrote: "A457 Tollhouse Way both ways between Telford Way and High Street. Rolfe Street also.

"Road Closed. Collision. Heavy congestion in the area. Please avoid."

Heavy congestion in the area. Please avoid@bhamcitycouncil @sandwellroads pic.twitter.com/kvQlU6T1Ws — West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) September 21, 2023