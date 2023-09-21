Roads closed following crash in Smethwick as motorists face delays

By Daniel WaltonSmethwickPublished: Comments

Drivers have been warned to expect heavy delays as two roads are closed following a crash.

A457 Tollhouse Way, Between Telford Way and High Street, which has been closed due to a collision
A457 Tollhouse Way, Between Telford Way and High Street, which has been closed due to a collision

The A457 Tollhouse Way in Smethwick has been closed both ways between Telford Way and High Street, leading to traffic chaos for morning commuters.

The incident has led to heavy congestion in the area, with Rolfe Street also closed.

West Midlands Roads announced the closure on Twitter, they wrote: "A457 Tollhouse Way both ways between Telford Way and High Street. Rolfe Street also.

"Road Closed. Collision. Heavy congestion in the area. Please avoid."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News