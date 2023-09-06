Community pavilion anniversary celebrated with day of fun and activities

There was dancing and celebrations at the first anniversary of the community pavilion at West Smethwick Park

More than 2,000 people attended an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of the community pavilion at West Smethwick Park.

Attendees at the event on August 28 were joined by the Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Bill Gavan, Council Leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael and Cabinet Members for Leisure and Tourism and for Public Health and Communities, Councillors Charn Singh Padda and Syeda Khatun.

Those attending were able to enjoy inflatables, wheelchair basketball, soft archery, bubble displays, stilt walkers, face painting, bhangra dancers, a steel pan workshop, a Bob Marley Tribute, performers from the HOME project, a belly dancer, boxing interactive demos and community stalls.

Since opening, there have been more than 32,000 visitors to the pavilion with more than 5,000 people taking part in community engagement events and activities.

In addition, Sandwell Council said there were many more activities and events to come over the Autumn and Winter programme including installation of history interpretation panels, nature trail, sculpture trail, community garden and Rangoli art installation in the park.

Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, Councillor Charn Singh Padda, said: “The community pavilion has proved to be a fantastic attraction to bring people from Sandwell and further afield to numerous events.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the team at West Smethwick Park Pavilion for all of their hard work in bringing this wonderful facility to life for the people in the community.

"Also, a big thank you to the Friends of West Smethwick Park, who work tirelessly and volunteer their time within the community to help improve the park as well as now hosting a number of their own events and activities.”