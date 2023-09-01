Weekly grief support sessions to be held at Smethwick community centre

By Eleanor LawsonSmethwickPublished: Comments

A community hub in Sandwell will be holding a weekly support session for anyone experiencing grief.

The weekly sessions will be held at The Dorothy Parkes Centre in Smethwick. Photo: Google.
The weekly sessions will be held at The Dorothy Parkes Centre in Smethwick. Photo: Google.

The Bearwood Community Hub is partnering with bereavement support charity Sue Ryder to offer a weekly Grief Kind Space at the The Dorothy Parkes Centre in Smethwick.

Grief Kind Spaces are weekly, in-person drop-in sessions held in the local community and will be run by trained volunteers.

The sessions will provide a safe, informal and supportive place for people to come together and share their experiences of grief, helping attendees to feel heard and less alone.

Bearwood Community Hub is also looking for volunteers who have good listening skills, who can tolerate a range of emotions that come with loss, and is warm, friendly and approachable.

Anyone can apply to be a volunteer and receive training and support from the Sue Ryder charity.

Please register your interest in volunteering with Lizzie via email at communityhub@bearwood.cc. Information about the first drop-in session will be available soon.

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News