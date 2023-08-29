Firefighters extinguish blaze at three-storey shop in Smethwick

The fire has closed Cape Hill in both directions.

The blaze occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey shop on Cape Hill at the junction with Windmill Lane shortly after 3.20pm.

Firefighters have now extinguished the fire but remain at the scene to check for hotspots.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 3.20pm on Tuesday (August 29), we responded to a fire on Cape Hill, Smethwick.

"A Fire Engine from Smethwick and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle from Ladywood responded.

"This was a fire on the ground floor of a three-storey mid-terraced shop.

"The fire was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. Everyone had been evacuated prior to our arrival.

"Fire crews remain at the site and are checking for any remaining hotspots."

The fire has closed Cape Hill in both directions.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police added: "We are currently assisting with traffic management following a fire at a premises on Cape Hill, Smethwick."

Cape Hill has been closed in both directions due to the building fire, and Transport for West Midlands is warning drivers that there may be delays in the area.

The 87, 89, 82, 80, and 54 bus services are being diverted as a result of the blaze.