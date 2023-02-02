Notification Settings

Inquest opens into death of father of four 'Harry' Takhar

By Nick Humphreys

An inquest into the death of father of four who went missing for several months has been opened.

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar

Birmingham-born Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar, aged 58, was found dead in a woodland area near the Three Furnaces pub in Bridgnorth Road, Madeley, Telford, on January 23.

The motivational speaker went missing on October 2 last year after struggling with his mental health.

A hearing at Shirehall was told that West Mercia Police received a call from a member of the public, saying they had found a body. Police arrived at the scene at 12.02pm. Mr Takhar, who was born in Birmingham and lived in Dawley, Telford, was identified by dental records at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest until May 4.

Mr Takhar's family campaigned across Shropshire and the West Midlands to bring him home. Since his death was confirmed, tributes have flooded in.

A Facebook page, which now has 8,400 members, was set up to assist in the search for Harry.

Harry's family had campaigned across the West Midlands in a bid to bring him home, with the family having links to the Smethwick, Bearwood and Greater Birmingham areas.

His wife Ran said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single one of you for the ongoing love and support you have shown our family throughout this extremely difficult time.

"We are overwhelmed and humbled by the number of people who have rallied around us over the last four months. Your prayers and kind hearts have built this family’s strength, and for that we will forever be grateful.

"Harry, referred to as ‘Peter’ by family and childhood friends, had a zest for life and a strong passion for serving his community."

His family set up a JustGiving page for donations to the mental health charity, Mind. More than £13,500 has been raised so far.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/harrytakhar

